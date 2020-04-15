The Emotional Reaction To Jose Mourinho’s First Chelsea Dismissal

Jose Mourinho’s legacy at Chelsea is secured having won three league titles, three league cups and an FA Cup over the course of two spells in west London.

Whilst his second spell in charge ended due to a run of bad results, the same cannot be said for Mourinho’s first Chelsea exit.

The Portuguese manager was to the forefront of Chelsea’s rise from top four contenders to Premier League champions during his first spell with the club. Mourinho was worshipped by the fans while the players were also very much behind him.

One such player was Steve Sidwell who Mourinho signed after his contract with Reading had expired.

The free transfer move from to Stamford Bridge caused shockwaves due to Chelsea’s reputation for spending large amounts of money on the biggest names in world football.

Steve Sidwell was definitely not one of those but he was a man in demand following an impressive debut season in the Premier League. A number of clubs were interested but once Jose Mourinho and Chelsea came calling, there was nowhere else the lifelong fan of the club was going.

Speaking to the Athletic earlier this week, the former Fulham captain spoke of the admiration he had for Mourinho during the short spell they spent together regaling an anecdote of how good his man-management skills were in getting the players’ wives on his side.

“During the summer holidays, Mourinho said, ‘Tomorrow we train as normal but I want you to bring all your kids in so your partner can have a break,’” Sidwell said.

“So the staff that helped players with various things were put in charge of around 30-40 kids and they had a great time. We could hear them laughing as we trained. It was a special touch but also showed how clever Jose was because it got the wives and partners onside too.”

Unfortunately, Sidwell’s tenure in west London lasted no more than a year as the sacking of Mourinho just a few months after his arrival effectively ended any chance he had of establishing himself in a squad littered with world-class talent.

The former Fulham captain told how the players were fully behind Mourinho despite the fact he had a few public fillings out with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

“I never felt that tension or thought he was in trouble,” he says.

“There were a few games before, you could see things in the press and it really bubbled up. But you didn’t feel it on the inside. The players were all united, no one was turning against him, he hadn’t lost the dressing room.

“The day he went, I was driving my wife to the airport and the news came on the radio. I just thought, ‘Shit, he’s gone. What’s going to happen?’ We were then all called into a meeting at Cobham.

Sidwell continued claiming that senior members of the Chelsea dressing room shed tears following the news of Mourinho’s dismissal.

“It was awkward when Jose came to say his goodbyes. You could have heard a pin drop. It felt like someone had died. When you see strong characters like Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard and John Terry either crying on the floor or certainly welling up… I got upset as well. It was really weird.

“I called him later in the day to thank him for bringing me to Chelsea and to express regret that we didn’t work together for longer. He told me he had no doubts I would go on to have a great career, which was nice of him. Every time I’ve seen him since then, through football or socially, he’s been top drawer.”