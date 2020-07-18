Michael Obafemi In Star Company On Golden Boy Award Shortlist

Michael Obafemi has been named in the 80-player shortlist for the 2020 Golden Boy award.

The Southampton and Republic of Ireland striker made shortlist after it was cut from 100 players to 80 by the Italian Newspaper Tuttosport who are responsible for presenting the award.

To qualify for the award, which is decided via a public vote, players must be competing in one of Europe’s top leagues and Obefami has been competing with the very best this season.

Obafemi burst onto the scene in 2018 becoming the Premier League’s youngest-ever player after making his Southampton debut at just 17 years and 199 days old. The Dublin-born striker has made 19 appearances this season scoring three goals and one assist, including Monday’s last-gasp goal at Old Trafford which clinched a 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

Previous winners of the Golden Boy award include; Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney, Cesc Fabregas, Sergio Aguero and Paul Pogba among many, many other household names.

Indeed, the list this year is also star-studded with Obafemi facing competition from rising stars such as Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland and Mason Greenwood.

You can give Obafemi your vote for the 2020 Golden Boy Award by following the link here.