Quiz: Name The Man United Team From The 2017 Europa League Final

There was once a time when Man United were the greatest superpower in world football boasting many of the world’s best players.

Fans had become accustomed to seeing the Red Devils dine at the top table of football, both domestically and in Europe.

However, since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, the club have slowly been in decline. In the six seasons since Fergie’s departure, Man United have finished in the top four twice with a fifth-place finish, two sixth-place finishes and seventh-place finish rounding off a largely forgettable decade for one of the world’s biggest clubs.

Having finished in the top four just twice in the intervening period, Man United have had to get used to life competing in European football’s second-tier competition the Europa League.

While the club would much rather be competing in the UEFA Champions League, which they have won three times, they have tasted success in the Europa League, notably the 2016/2017 season when a Jose Mourinho led won the tournament outright after defeating Ajax 2-0 in the Friends Arena in Solna, Stockholm.

Man United’s victory in Sweden gave them a maiden Europa League crown and saw them become only the fifth club, alongside Juventus, Ajax, Bayern Munich and Chelsea, to have won all three major European trophies; the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and the now-defunct Cup Winners’ Cup.

With that mind, what we are asking is can you name the Man United team from that 2-0 victory over the Dutch kingpins back in 2017?

You have five minutes to name all 14 players (11 starters plus 3 substitutes). The only clue we have provided is their squad number on the day of the final.

Good luck and let us know how you do. (You only need to enter the player’s surname).

If the quiz does not display below, just click here.

