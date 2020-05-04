Man United Legend Believes Club Should Stop the Circus And Sell Pogba

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince believes the club should stop the circus now and get rid of Paul Pogba.

The French international has struggled for form, as well as fitness, this season and has made just eight appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions.

Pogba has repeatedly been linked with a move away from Old Trafford with Real Madrid and former club Juventus thought to be among those clubs interested in signing the World Cup winner.

Ince, however, believes the time is now for Man United to cut their losses and sell the club’s most expensive ever signing in order to end the circus around the player.

“If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to take the club forward, to build and to instil the ‘United Way’ back into the team, then Pogba’s actions don’t reflect that,” Pogba is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

“It’s a shame because he could’ve been a great player for the club, but he isn’t a great player at the moment. Ultimately, he’s a distraction and his behaviour impacts and damages the rest of the team.

“Now, if he was performing out of his skin every week and changing games, you could forgive him for his behaviour even when he’s being a nightmare, but he isn’t, so why bother? If he’s not performing, just let him go, get rid.

“The decision needs to be made, and quickly because we can’t have another season of the Pogba circus. He wouldn’t even get in the side at the moment.”

With his attitude and desire to be at Old Trafford often coming under scrutiny from the media, Pogba retaliated recently by firing back at long-time critic, former Liverpool captain Graeme Souness.

“I didn’t even know who he was, really,” Pogba said “I heard he was a great player and stuff like that. I know the face but [not] the name.

“Like I said I’m not someone that watches a lot of [punditry], I watch a lot of football but I don’t stay after the game to listen to what they say about why they did this, or why they did that. I like to focus on football.”