“He’s Not A Champion” – Xherdan Shaqiri’s Role In Liverpool Title Victory Criticised

Xherdan Shaqiri has received some heavy criticism from a Swiss manager in the country’s national media.

Shaqiri has struggled with injuries throughout this Premier League season.

The winger has made just six appearances for Liverpool during with his only outing in 2020 coming in the 1-0 victory over Tottenham in January when the Swiss international made an 89th-minute appearance off the bench.

Despite not featuring much, Shaqiri is still entitled to a Premier League winners medal to go alongside the Bundesliga medals he won with Bayern Munich in 2013 and 2014.

However, former FC Sion manager Arno Rossini has launched a scathing attack on Shaqiri in the Swiss media. He claimed that the 82-time capped international is not a champion and that he has not left a mark with any of the big clubs he has played for.

“Xherdan is not a champion,” Rossini told Tio.

“We certainly cannot say that he left his mark with the teams with which he won. Not with the big guys at least. He was the protagonist in Basel, certainly not at Bayern or Liverpool.”

Rossini went deeper claiming that Shaqiri has been paid millions to sit in the stands and follow the teams he is signed to and that he is not a player who always gives his best.

“Let’s say that over the years he has often followed the games of his teams as a spectator, sitting in the best places. And millions have also been paid for it.

“This, taking everything into account, makes me think that the Swiss is not one who always gives his best.

“If not as owner, at least one important reserve role, from first choice on the bench, (he) would otherwise have managed to carve it (a place in the team) out. Instead nothing. Only the crumbs, for a disheartening situation.

“Of course, Xherdan is filling the bulletin board and seeing his bank account grow dramatically; I don’t know how many, in ten years, will remember him thinking about the great teams in which he has played.”