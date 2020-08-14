Rio Ferdinand blasts “cruel” decision not to award Robert Lewandowski the Ballon d’Or

Rio Ferdinand believes Robert Lewandowski should start a petition to ensure the Ballon d’Or is awarded in 2020.

The Polish striker has been in red-hot form for Bayern Munich. Robert Lewandowski has scored an incredible 53 goals in 44 games this campaign. It’s led many to believe that the Bayern star should be awarded the Ballon d’Or.

France Football announced last month that they wouldn’t be handing out the award for the first time since 1956 due to the “lack of sufficient fair conditions” as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ferdinand believes it was cruel decision to make while also claiming that Lewandowski deserves to win the award.

Lewandowski should start a petition

“If I’m Robert Lewandowski and they have cancelled the Ballon d’Or, I’m starting up a petition to get it back on,” Ferdinand told TEAMtalk.

“Aside from the year when Luka Modric won it, Messi and Ronaldo have dominated that award for the last 12 years and Lewandowski has taken himself to the next level this season.

“I can’t believe they have cancelled it. It’s cruel, that is a good word to describe it. Lewandowski deserves to win that award for what he has done this season and if he leads Bayern Munich to the Champions League and they still decide they won’t give it out to him, it’s not right.

“People say Ronaldo takes the award too seriously, but I’m not having that. What the award means to the history of the game, I think it’s a disgrace that they have taken it away for this year.

“Why can’t they give the award out, even if they don’t have a big ceremony to hand it over like they normally do? I think it’s really out of order.

“This is a big deal. You talk to Michael Owen and ask him what the best trophy was in his career and he might say it was the Ballon d’Or in 2001.

“To be on that list as the best player in the world is special. All these players want to be there. That’s the elite, the ultimate for a top player, and in this generation now there are two players who have dominated it for so long.

“That would have made it all the more special for Lewandowski to get his name on that list and I can’t believe they have taken it away from him.”

Lewandowski not at the level of Messi

Meanwhile, Quique Setien has poured cold water on Lothar Matthaus’s claims that Robert Lewandowski had surpassed Messi to becoming the world’s best player.

Ahead of tonight’s Champions League quarter-final, the Barcelona coach claimed the Polish striker was not at the level of Messi.

“Lewandowski is a great player but I think he is not at the level of Leo, I think that is clear,” said Setien.

“It’s true he is in a fantastic moment, it’s 13 goals in the Champions League and he’s well assisted by a lot of team-mates around him.

“But Leo’s in a great moment too as we saw against Napoli. It’s good these players are out there on the pitch and we can enjoy them.

“Leo Messi can help us win this game, of course, but I always believe in the strength of the team. You have to help Messi and give him the ball.

“It’s true he can make goals for himself but without the strength of the team, Leo would be less, just like any other player you can highlight.”

