Klopp Denies Donegal Boy’s Request With Heartfelt Personal Letter

Jurgen Klopp has transformed Liverpool from barely contenders to champions in waiting and has done it by playing an exciting brand of football that has endeared itself to fans.

Liverpool have fast become one of the best sides in world football appearing in back-to-back Champions League finals while it is only a matter of time before they wrap up a first Premier League title in 30 years.

Klopp has endeared himself to fans, not just of Liverpool, but around the world. At this stage, the German looks like the most beloved man in football and it is easy to understand why given his relaxed persona, charming grin and down to earth nature.

Many Man United fans seem to have even jumped on the Jurgen Klopp bandwagon, something many thought impossible.

Klopp showed exactly why he is beloved around the world this week when images emerged of a personal letter he wrote to a Man United fan from Donegal who had asked him to stop winning football matches.

Daragh, 10-years-old, from Glenswilly, wrote to the Liverpool manager informing him that if they win nine more games and break the record for most games unbeaten in English football, then he would be sad.

In typical Klopp fashion, he wrote a personal letter to Daragh thanking him for reaching out while respectfully declining his request but not through choice.

In the letter Klopp says:

“Unfortunately on this occasion, I cannot grant your request, not through choice anyway. As much as you want Liverpool to lose, it is my job to do everything I can to help Liverpool to win as there are millions of people around the world who want that to happen so I really do not want to let them down.”

Klopp continued by praising Daragh’s passion for football claiming Man United are lucky to have him as a fan:

“Having read your letter, though, I think I can safely say one thing that will not change is your passion for football and your club. Manchester United are lucky to have you.”

