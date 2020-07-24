Jurgen Klopp Hits Back At Frank Lampard’s Claims Of Arrogance

Jurgen Klopp has responded to Frank Lampard after the Chelsea boss accused the Liverpool coaching staff of being arrogant.

Chelsea travelled to Anfield on Wednesday with the champions coming out on the right side in a 5-3 thriller. A first-half incident involving the pair was caught on camera after Lampard was incensed at the hosts being awarded a free-kick.

Following the game, Lampard warned Liverpool not to become ‘too arrogant’ following their title success.

“Some of the bench, it’s a fine line between when you are winning – and they’ve won the league, fair play to Liverpool Football Club – but also don’t get too arrogant with it,” Lampard told Sky Sports.

Klopp has now hit back at Lampard refuting claims of arrogance among his coaching staff.

“You cannot hit me with something like that, or my bench, because we are not arrogant,” Klopp told reporters on Friday.

"I am not asking you…" 😡 Frank Lampard was involved in a heated row with the Liverpool bench on Wednesday – and then saw Trent Alexander-Arnold smash one in to the top corner 🚀 pic.twitter.com/HWztPiTUvv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 23, 2020

“Frank was obviously in a really competitive mood, I respect that a lot. You can pretty much, from my point of view, say in a situation like this what you want.

“For me, after the game, it’s completely over.

“I said a lot in the past and it’s pure emotion. We are really involved, he came here to win the game or to get a point to make Champions League qualification happen finally, and I respect that lot.”

Klopp added that Lampard has a lot to learn as a coach and that he should have been able to let the incident go following the conclusion of Wednesday’s game.

“But what he has to learn is to finish it with the final whistle and he didn’t do that. Speaking afterwards about it like this, that’s not okay.

“Frank has a lot of time to learn, he is a young coach, but that is what he has to learn.

“During the game, words are used, no problem at all. We aren’t arrogant, we are pretty much the opposite, but in a moment like this with arguments, you say something you want to hurt the other person.

🗣 "We are not arrogant. We are pretty much the opposite. Frank was in a competitive mood, I respect that a lot. For me after the game it's over. What Frank has to learn is to finish it with the last whistle, he didn't do that. I don't like that" Jurgen Klopp on Frank Lampard pic.twitter.com/RUQzYCqkMz — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 24, 2020

“But, final whistle, close the book, and he didn’t do that and that is what I don’t like, honestly.

“The only reason I speak now about it – otherwise from my point of view there would be no word about it – is because he spoke afterwards. I think it makes sense to explain.”