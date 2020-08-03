Jurgen Klopp documentary is essential viewing for football fans

Jurgen Klopp has been soaking up the celebrations since leading Liverpool to their first Premier League title in 30 years.

The quality in their squad is unquestionable but Klopp is the driving force behind the club’s turnaround.

The German coach has not only endeared himself to Liverpool fans but football fans in general. Four years on from his arrival at the club, they are back on top of English football.

Jurgen Klopp documentary

On Monday evening, Channel 4 will air a new documentary depicting the rise of Jurgen Klopp. From lower-league footballer to the greatest coach in the world, the film documents his career starting in 1990. The documentary tells Klopp’s story in conjunction with Liverpool’s history starting with that last title win 30 years ago.

Jurgen Klopp: Germany’s Greatest Export is essential viewing, not just for Liverpool fans but football fans.

Our doc on the rise of Jurgen Klopp, leading Liverpool to the Premier League title – and with contributions from Steven Gerrard, Sir Kenny Dalglish & John Barnes screens – Monday night @Channel4 10pm#MakeItHappen @LFC pic.twitter.com/ufaivwgbwN — Whisper (@WeAreWhisperTV) August 2, 2020

“When he was appointed everyone was really excited,” says Kenny Dalglish in quotes released by Channel 4.

“He nailed himself to the people when he said ‘I’m the normal one’ because that’s what the Liverpool people are, they just want people to be normal, very good at their job but they don’t need it slammed in their face every two minutes.

“It’s important that the club has a feelgood factor, Jurgen certainly brought that in and that’s the way it used to be at Liverpool. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that that was when it was successful as well.”

“He took a team, without spending huge amounts of money and he’s putting them alongside the Barcelonas, the Real Madrids, the AC Milans, all the teams that had been doing well in Europe,” adds Steven Gerrard.

“Jurgen Klopp took Borussia Dortmund there. He’d even knocked Bayern Munich off their perch.”

Jurgen Klopp: Germany’s Greatest Export will air on Channel 4 at 10 pm on Monday evening.