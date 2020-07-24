Jordan Henderson Fights Back Tears Following Message From Jurgen Klopp

Jordan Henderson fought back tears upon hearing a congratulatory message from Jurgen Klopp following his FWA Player of the Year award.

The Liverpool captain was honoured following a stellar 12 months that finished with Liverpool lifting their first league title since 1990.

Henderson has been a key player for Liverpool and the captain’s contributions were duly rewarded by winning the player of the season as chosen by Britain’s football writers.

Henderson sat down for an interview following the announcement and had to fight back tears when he was shown a congratulatory message from manager, Klopp.

In the message Klopp stated:

“One of the big questions in football is what makes a proper player? What is more important, is it talent? Or is it attitude?

“Without talent you are nothing. Without attitude, you will stay a talent forever.

“You are the perfect mix. Who would have thought that the young fella coming from Sunderland to Liverpool with big dreams would be one day the best player in the Premier League?

“Maybe you dreamt of it, I’m not sure you thought it would happen. I know you are confident enough to have big dreams but now is the moment where everybody saw it. Everybody saw what a great player and personality you are. What a great character you are.

“I know the human being behind the player, you deserve an award for that as well.”

Having watched the video an emotional Henderson joked that the cameras should stop rolling, however, when asked why he had to watch the video live the England international admitted that he knew he would get emotional watching it.

“Because I knew I would get emotional because, it’s just, without the gaffer I wouldn’t be sitting here so to hear that from him means a lot.

“He knows what I’ve been through, so yeah, that’s why I’m emotional.