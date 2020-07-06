Jonny Hayes Praised Following Incredible Gesture To Aberdeen

Jonny Hayes has been hailed by Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes after the winger’s incredible gesture allowed him to return to Pittodrie.

The four-time capped Irish international left Aberdeen in 2017 for Celtic where he was part of a side that won three Scottish Premiership titles, two League Cups and one Scottish Cup.

Hayes attracted interest from Scotland and England after departing Celtic, however, he chose to return to the club where he’d spent the best spell of his career thus far in terms of form.

Upon the announcement that Hayes would be returning to Aberdeen, the club expressed gratitude to the Dubliner who made “a significant financial sacrifice” in order to resign with the club.

Hayes signed a two-year deal at the club with the first year of his salary deferred in order to aid the club’s recovery following the financial damage from the Covid-19 pandemic. The Dons are reported to incur losses up to £10million meaning a deal to sign Hayes would not have been possible had he not agreed on a salary deferral.

“Jonny is a magnificent signing and a huge shot in the arm for everyone, including myself, that we managed to get him here,” McInnes told Aberdeen’s Evening Express.

“I am grateful for the gesture he made to allow it to happen. That shouldn’t be underplayed as it couldn’t have been done without Jonny’s gesture.

“Jonny does not want to make a huge deal of that. He just wants to concentrate on the job in hand and has been training brilliantly. It is great to have Jonny back.”

Hayes, who is very much a fan favourite at the club and he slots seamlessly into the side according to McInnes following a fruitful first spell that saw him win a League Cup title in 2014 followed by a Player of the Year award two seasons later.

“Jonny gets the culture of the club and understands the demands. That’s important because not all new signings get that right away.

“Jonny loved his time here prior to moving. It was a blow when he left, there is no doubt about that. That was the end of an era for that team and Jonny was a huge part of that.”