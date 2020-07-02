Tim Sherwood Claims Jack Grealish Transfer to Manchester United is ‘Already Done’

Former Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood believes Jack Grealish will join Manchester United at the end of the season.

Sherwood has claimed that the transfer ‘is already done’.

While the Birmingham club has struggled upon their return to the Premier League, club captain Grealish has thrived since returning to English football’s top flight.

The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 player has netted seven goals this season while assisting six more, as speculation mounts that he will be leaving Villa Park once the season eventually draws to a close.

It is believed that Grealish’s form has piqued the interest of Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and that the club wishes to sign the 24-year-old.

Former Villa coach, and Premier League-winning captain with Blackburn Rovers, Tim Sherwood believes Grealish’s transfer to United is all but done.

Sherwood claimed Man United need someone of Grealish’s calibre to come into the side.

“I think Jack Grealish is a deal which is already done,” Sherwood told Premier League Productions. “He’s a player that they need. I honestly believe there’s only one club for Jack Grealish.”

“I don’t think he can stay at Aston Villa, he needs to progress his career. I think he signs for Manchester United.

The Villa captain scored at Old Trafford earlier this season as Dean Smith’s side battled out a credible 2-2 draw with Solskjaer’s side. A stunning top corner strike from a difficult angle, Grealish described it as his favourite ever goal while also citing Old Trafford as his favourite ground in the Premier League.

“That was my favourite goal ever. Scoring at Old Trafford, I’ve always wanted to play at Old Trafford,’ Grealish told Sky Sports.

“I’ve played there before in a reserve cup final but it’s not the same when it’s like that. That’s obviously my favourite ground in the Premier League.

“It was one of them, as soon as I shot I knew it was going into the top corner and I couldn’t have hit it any better.”