‘The Loss Will Be Felt More In Ireland Than Anywhere Else’

Mick McCarthy has paid a glowing tribute to Jack Charlton following the death of the former Republic of Ireland manager.

Last night, Charlton passed away peacefully at his home in Northumberland surrounded by his family

The World Cup winner was diagnosed with lymphoma last year while he was also battling dementia.

Given his success with the Irish national side, tributes have been pouring in from this side of the pond for a man that many describe as a hero.

One such figure is the man who not only captained Charlton’s Ireland teams but also succeeded him as manager, Mick McCarthy.

“I loved the bones of the man, I am devastated with this news and my heart goes out to Pat and the family,” McCarthy told FAI.ie.

“Jack’s passing will touch Ireland, England and the football world but the loss to football will be felt in Ireland more than anywhere else.

“English fans will always remember Jack as one of their World Cup winners in 1966 but what he did with Ireland will, I suspect, mean even more to our fans and the country.

“He turned a really good team into a team that qualified for tournaments and made an impact at them. He changed my life, he changed everything for all of us who played for Ireland and just look at the memories we have.

“We will always have Stuttgart and Genoa and Giants Stadium thanks to Jack. That’s how we will remember him, with a great big smile on his face. I know this is a sad day but we will remember the great days as well.

“I did speak to him very briefly the day after his birthday but it was difficult due to his health. I told him I loved the bones of him that day and I always will.”

Meanwhile, FAI interim-CEO and former striker Niall Quinn also paid his respects citing his devastation at the passing of Charlton.

“I’m sure I’m not the only Irish person who shed a tear or two this morning,” Niall told FAI.ie.

“I’m devastated. I am finding it very hard to put into words what Jack meant to the whole country, not just to me and to those of us lucky enough to have played for him in an Ireland shirt.

“Jack Charlton led the band. He brought us, as a players and fans, to places we never thought possible beforehand and gave us so many precious moments. He changed lives. For his players, he gave us the best days of our lives.

“This news has hit me with a bang. We have so much to be grateful to Jack for and I am truly saddened, like so many others, with this news today. Our thoughts go to Pat and Jack’s family who shared that wonderful journey with us. May he rest in peace.”

WhatsApp Email 159 Shares