 Close sidebar

Jack Byrne Scores Stunning Free-Kick As Rovers Return With A Win

by Michael Corry
jack byrne

Jack Byrne scored a stunning free-kick for Shamrock Rovers on their return to action in the SSE Airtricity League.

Rovers faced off against Finn Harps at Tallaght Stadium. The league leaders extended the gap at the top to five points following the 3-1 victory.

jack byrne

The league returned on Friday night with Sligo Rovers scoring a 2-0 win over Derry City at the Brandywell. Dundalk also played on Friday, dropping points in a 1-1 draw with St. Patrick’s Athletic. In Saturday’s early kick-off Waterford edged out Shelbourne by a goal to nil at Tolka Park.

The highlight of the weekend however proved to be Jack Byrne’s incredible strike. The Irish international didn’t take long getting back into the swing of things. With Rovers awarded a free-kick 25 yards out on seven minutes, Byrne curled it beautifully into the top corner.

Nine minutes later, Jack Byrne turned provider for Dylan Watts who doubled their lead. The Irish international showed he was a class above throughout. He also played a pivotal role in Aaron McEneff’s 36-minute wonder strike which put the hosts into an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Finn Harps pulled one back but Rovers’ lead was never to be threatened. The was further good news for the Tallaght outfit as Graham Burke returned with a late cameo appearance in place of Byrne.

jack byrne

Stephen Bradley’s now have a week off as they face Derry City at the Brandywell next Sunday. Meanwhile, Finn Harps are back in action on Tuesday when they meet Shelbourne.

Author: Michael Corry

Sports Journalist born in Armagh, based in Dublin. Interested in feature writing and listening to unique, engaging stories. Up for the craic too. Email: michael@punditarena.com Twitter: @MickCorryPA Instagram: @Corry_10

Related posts

Wes Brown: Jack Byrne Is Good Enough To Play In The Premier League

Quickfire Conclusions As Derry End The Leitrim Dream

Arsenal’s Second Summer Signing Looking Close As Club President Confirms Player Wants Out

This website uses cookies in order to offer you the most relevant information. Please accept cookies for optimal performance.