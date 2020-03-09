McCarthy Hints At Byrne Inclusion For Crunch Slovakia Tie

Mick McCarthy has hinted that Jack Byrne may play a part in the Republic of Ireland’s crucial Euro 2020 playoff semi-final with Slovakia later this month.

The Shamrock Rovers star has been in scintillating form for the Tallaght club so far this season. He’s scored three goals in five games including a stunning late winner against league champions Dundalk. Byrne has made two appearances for the national side thus far, however, he is yet to play in a competitive match.

McCarthy was present at Tallaght Stadium for that game with Dundalk while senior team Head Performance Analyst Ger Dunne sent footage of Byrne’s display and goal in his team’s 3-2 win at Sligo Rovers on Saturday night to the FAI coaching team.

McCarthy admitted that he’s been impressed with the former Manchester City trainee. The Republic of Ireland manager hinted that Byrne may play some part in his side’s upcoming Euro 2020 playoff with Slovakia.

“If Jack is in the squad on Friday – and there’s every chance he will be – then he will be in on form,” McCarthy told FAI.ie.

“I was impressed with him in Tallaght against Dundalk and he carried that form into the game in Sligo so he is playing consistently well at present.

“Jack’s been with us for the past year now and he is developing as a player as we want him to. He has a spark about him and can do something a little bit different. That could be very handy in a tight playoff game.”

With McCarthy set to name his squad on Friday, he also confirmed that both James McClean and Enda Stevens look set to be fit again in time to face Slovakia.

“James has told me he is very close to a return to action with West Brom after his knee injury while Enda was taken off early in the second half of Sheffield United’s 1-0 win over Norwich on Saturday with some tightness in his calf.

“They are both confident they will be fit for the play-off and that’s good to hear.”