Quiz: Name The Last 11 Irish Footballers To Play For Liverpool

After spending the best part of a decade in the wilderness, Liverpool have reannounced themselves as a force in world football once again.

Back-to-back Champions League finals, including one win, coupled with a dominant Premier League run that saw them six points from lifting the trophy until the Covid-19 outbreak called a halt to this season’s campaign.

Liverpool are once again recognised as one of the best teams in world football.

It’s been a long time coming for the northern England club who for almost two decades dominated English football in the same way that Man United dominated for 20 years up until Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013.

Under the tutelage of Bill Shankley then Bob Paisley brought the club unprecedented success in the 1970s and early 1980s before club legend Kenny Dalglish led them to their last ever league title in the 1989/1990 old First Division season.

Throughout that time, Liverpool has had a close affiliation with Ireland. In total, 18 Irish players have represented the Merseyside club. The first was Bill Lacey from Wexford who played for the club from 1914-1919, ironically, this overlapped with a great period in Wexford’s sporting history as their Gaelic football team won four-in-a-row All-Ireland titles.

However, following Lucey’s departure in 1917, it would take over 50 years for another Irish international to pull on the famous Liverpool jersey. 17 more have gone on to play for the Anfield club since including legends of the club such as Ronnie Whelan, who spent 15 years in Liverpool.

What we want to know, however, is who are the last 11 Irish players to play for Liverpool.

You have five minutes to name all 11 and surnames will suffice.

Good luck and let us know what score you get.

If the quiz does not display below just click here.

