Irish FA Suspends All Northern Ireland Football Activity

The Irish FA has followed suit and postponed all football matches until April, 4 after both the UK and Ireland suspended all related activities.

Earlier in the week, Linfield’s NIFL Premiership clash with Larne was cancelled following confirmation that a Blues player had tested positive for coronavirus.

No affiliated football will be played in Northern Ireland until April 4th 👉 https://t.co/z5d9uzMWsE pic.twitter.com/VzHlJsDF2c — BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) March 13, 2020

The association then declared on Thursday that all remaining games will go ahead as planned, however, they have now succumbed to the inevitable.

“This means no affiliated football will be played in Northern Ireland until that time (4 April),” said the IFA

“The decision has been made with public health but, equally, the health and safety of players, match officials, staff and volunteers front of mind.

Five Irish Premiership matches and all other @OfficialNIFL fixtures to go ahead as scheduled this weekend Read more: https://t.co/Knc3cDjLQj pic.twitter.com/FCAppWkq4N — BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) March 12, 2020

“We expect games to restart on Saturday 4 April 2020. The matter will be kept under constant review.

The @officialEIHL season has been cancelled with immediate effect due to the coronavirus outbreak. 👉 https://t.co/OyjQo9RzVK pic.twitter.com/Bmt4VBDuD1 — BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) March 13, 2020

As reported by BBC NI, the IFA’s decision comes in addition to the cancellation of the Elite League ice-hockey season which affects local side Belfast Giants on top of the blanket ban across the entirety of the island when it comes to GAA and rugby due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

All matches in the Northern Amateur Football Leagues have also been postponed.