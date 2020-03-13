Home Football Irish FA Suspends All Northern Ireland Football Activity

Michael Corry March 13, 2020

The Irish FA has followed suit and postponed all football matches until April, 4 after both the UK and Ireland suspended all related activities. 

Earlier in the week, Linfield’s NIFL Premiership clash with Larne was cancelled following confirmation that a Blues player had tested positive for coronavirus.

The association then declared on Thursday that all remaining games will go ahead as planned, however, they have now succumbed to the inevitable.

“This means no affiliated football will be played in Northern Ireland until that time (4 April),” said the IFA

“The decision has been made with public health but, equally, the health and safety of players, match officials, staff and volunteers front of mind.

“We expect games to restart on Saturday 4 April 2020. The matter will be kept under constant review.

As reported by BBC NI, the IFA’s decision comes in addition to the cancellation of the Elite League ice-hockey season which affects local side Belfast Giants on top of the blanket ban across the entirety of the island when it comes to GAA and rugby due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

All matches in the Northern Amateur Football Leagues have also been postponed.

