Ireland’s Playoff With Slovakia Could Be Behind Closed Doors

Ireland may have to be their crucial Euro 2020 playoff clash with Slovakia behind closed doors due to growing fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Independent.ie, UEFA have admitted that they could make a “last-minute decision” on all eight of the upcoming playoff encounters scheduled for March 26.

Reports suggest that potential alternatives are being explored in case the situation intensifies, with Ireland’s game reportedly set to be played either behind closed doors at the Tehelné pole Stadium or moved away from Bratislava indefinitely.

“We are in contact with the governments and are taking games on a case-by-case basis,” UEFA’s General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis said following their annual congress in Amsterdam.

“The only case we had to face until now was the Inter Milan-Ludogorets game and there was a decision to play it behind closed doors following the recommendation of the Italian government.

“With regard to this situation in Switzerland, we will be in contact with the two governments and act accordingly in cooperation with them.

“It will be case-by-case and it will be a last-minute decision very close to the date of the matches.”

UEFA confirmed that they met with European Clubs Association following decision the move Inter Milan’s fixture with Ludogorets behind closed doors. The meeting was held with the view of developing contingency plans for fixture postponements. Theodoridis and UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin refused to clarify if June’s Euro 2020 tournament, which takes place across 12 cities including Dublin, is under threat of cancellation.

“Let’s try to be optimistic and not think about dark scenarios,” pleaded Ceferin.

“We already have security and political instability concerns from hosting games in 12 countries and now one of those concerns is a virus. We are confident we can deal with it.”

Elsewhere at UEFA’s congressional meeting, Rainer Kock was elected to the UEFA Executive Committee in place of former FAI chief John Delaney.

The draw for the 2020 Uefa Nations League will also be made on Tuesday where Stephen Kenny will discover his first opponent as Republic of Ireland manager.