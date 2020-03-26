Quiz: Name The 11 Ireland Players To Win The European Cup

The Champions League is the most prestigious prize in the history of club football.

From the old European Cup to the modern-day Champions League, taking home the iconic trophy is the pinnacle of most players’ careers.

For a country the size of Ireland, we have left our mark on the European football scene.

We had two internationals on the first Man United side to lift the trophy in 1968 while one was pivotal to Liverpool’s first two victories in 1977 and 1978.

Our last winner came in 2008 while one of the gravest injustices in the history of football denied one Irish man from lifting the trophy as captain in 1999 (some might argue he shouldn’t make this list but that would be another injustice).

In total, 11 Ireland internationals have been part of a European Cup-winning side.

Now it’s time to test your knowledge of the 11 Republic of Ireland players who were part of a European Cup/Champions League winning team.

We’ve given you the team and year, you just need to tell us who the player is.

You will have five minutes to complete the quiz, good luck and let us know what you get.

If the quiz does not display properly, click here.

