Harvey Elliott explains why he refused the chance to meet Sergio Ramos

Harvey Elliott has said that he snubbed a meeting with Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos.

Elliott was heavily linked with Los Blancos last summer following Fulham’s Premier League relegation. In the end, he opted to sign for his boyhood club instead.

Eliott reportedly travelled to Madrid and was given a tour of the Bernabeau.

However, he refused the chance to meet club captain Sergio Ramos. Elliott said that he did indeed turn down the offer out of respect for Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah.

Ramos injured Salah’s shoulder in the early stages of the 2018 Champions League final. It was a move that many believed to have been deliberate given Salah’s rich vein of form at the time.

In an interview, Elliott said that the story was true before going on to discuss the deep respect he has for Salah and Sadio Mane.

“I turned it down because of what he did to Mo,” Harvey Elliott told The Athletic.

“I’m usually in the gym at the same time as Sadio (Mane) and Mo, and they give me a lot of advice.

“If I’m doing a particular weight and it’s looking too easy, then Sadio or Mo will be over to push me with a different weight to make it harder.

“If I’m doing exercises with the band, they’ll be over to make sure my body is in the right position.

“I play left-back against him [in training],” Elliott added.

“The day before a match, we do play-outs from the back at Melwood. We analyse the way the opposition play and then us players who aren’t starting are asked to play out in the same way so the first team can get a feel of what it’s going to be like in the match the next day.

“I’m normally left-back for that. To be up against Mo and to see what he does, how he moves, the way in which he changes his speed; he’s world-class and so tricky to deal with. If I can keep up with Mo, then I know I’m doing OK! I look up to him a lot.”

Elliott made 13 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool last season. The 17-year-old signed his first professional contract in July.