Bayern Munich Star On Pep Guardiola’s Admiration For Marcelo Bielsa

Javi Martinez has discussed working under both Pep Guardiola and Marcelo Bielsa claiming the Man City manager would constantly quiz him about his time working under Bielsa.

Martinez worked under Bielsa at Athletic Bilbao before signing for Bayern Munich a year before Guardiola’s arrival at the Spanish giants.

Having managed outfits such as Marseille, Lazio and his native Argentina, Bielsa came to Elland Road with high expectations. The Argentine has made plenty of headlines throughout his spell in England but it’s results that matter and Leeds United are back in the Premier League proving just how effective his methods are.

Speaking to 11 Friends, Martinez opened up on working under both managers, claiming Guardiola would constantly question him about what it was like being coached by Bielsa.

“When I was training under Pep, he came to me again and again and asked me about my time with Bielsa.

“He wanted to know how Bielsa trained, how he dealt with players. But this respect is mutual. Pep admires Bielsa, Bielsa admires Pep.

“I can still remember a game when we played with Bilbao against Barcelona. San Mames, evening game, it was raining, Bielsa against Pep.

“Tactically, it was just incredible. It was the most beautiful football game I had I’ve seen in my whole life – later, on TV.”

It’s clear Guardiola has huge admiration for Bielsa. A tweet from the Man City manager’s official Twitter account last night can be translated as reading “the best reaches the premier league.”

Martinez spoke of Bielsa’s famous dressing room speeches and how he is able to bring his players to another level.

“The way he trains, the speeches … He is unique. He is a trainer that pushes you to the limit physically. He simply knows how to squeeze everything out of you, brings you to your absolute top level.

“But I not only learned a lot from him in sports, I also grew personally. Sometimes his speeches lasted an hour without saying a word about football. He just talked about life.”