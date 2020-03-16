Former Ireland Team Doctor Has Reportedly Rejected Liverpool To Remain With Arsenal

With all football-related activity suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, the most unusual of transfer stories has come to light involving Arsenal doctor Dr Gary O’Driscoll.

O’Driscoll has strong links to Ireland and Irish sport – both his father, Barry and cousin, Brian, represented the Irish rugby team.

As well as this, O’Driscoll spent six years as the Irish rugby team doctor, a role that also led to him touring with the British and Irish Lions on two occasions.

Following his stint with Ireland, O’Driscoll took up a role as the lead medical professional with Arsenal where he has provided high-level medical expertise for the first-team, U21s and academy for over five years.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, O’Driscoll had agreed to join Liverpool after handing in his notice to the north London club in January. This came after Liverpool’s head of medical services, Andrew Massey, indicated in December that he would be stepping down from his role to take up a post as medical director with FIFA.

However, O’Driscoll has apparently had a change of heart and will now be remaining at the Emirates. As per The Athletic, Liverpool have had to resume a process that was almost complete after pleas from Arsenal’s technical director, Edu, and head coach, Mikel Arteta, convinced O’Driscoll to remain put.

O’Driscoll’s decision comes as a surprise as Arsenal had already advertised for his successor and had conducted interviews.

The former Irish team doctor’s efforts to combat the ongoing coronavirus outbreak have been lauded. Despite the fact that Arteta tested positive for the virus last week, a situation that directly led to the suspension of all games, the club has not had any further cases to date.