Gareth Bale Addresses MLS Links & Infamous “Wales. Golf. Madrid” Banner

Gareth Bale has had a storied, if not troubled time, at Real Madrid.

The flying Welshman has won the La Liga title, the Copa del Ray and four Champions League titles with Los Blancos.

He scored the extra-time goal that set them on their way to a 4-1 win over city rivals Athletico Madrid to clinch ‘La Decima’ in 2014 before becoming the first substitute to score twice and win the man of the match award in the 2018 final against Liverpool.

Bale has achieved the highest of the highs since departing Tottenham Hotspurs six and a half years ago, however, recently, he has experienced more lows than highs in Madrid as Zinedine Zidane has opted to keep Bale out in the cold.

Bale has had a rocky relationship with the club as well as the Spanish press who have routinely criticised him for spending too much time on the golf course.

The forward irked both even more in November of last year when he played two games in four days for Ryan Giggs’ Welsh side despite not appearing in the La Liga for over a month due to injury.

Furthermore, after helping his nation secure qualification for the now-suspended Euro 2020, Bale was pictured alongside the squad in the post-match celebrations holding a banner that read: “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In That Order”.

The Welsh winger addressed the issue earlier this week citing that the banner was nothing more than a bit of banter and fun among the squad.

“We were just joking around,” Bale told the Hat-Trick podcast presented by the ICC.

“A few of them were saying ‘if we do qualify, let’s try to find it and bring it out. I was like, ‘do what you want but I won’t be going to get it. They found it and brought it down.

“We were all celebrating as a team and I’m not not going to not jump around with my teammates. It was a bit of banter, a bit of fun.”

With Bale’s time at the club seemingly coming to an end, the question remains as to where next the Welsh international will end up.

Asked about the possibility of moving stateside to ply his trade in the MLS, Bale admitted that he would definitely be interested in moving to America to play in a league that is still on the up and rising.

“I really like the league,” said Bale.

“I think it’s grown so much over the years. When we come over and play them in pre-season, the games are difficult, the standard is getting a lot better. The clubs are improving, the facilities are improving, the stadiums are improving.

“I think it’s a league that’s on the up and still rising. I think a lot more players want to come over to America now and play. I would definitely be interested in it.”