Corry’s Corner: GAA Rules That Defined The Decade & One For The Next

01/01/2020

A new decade for Gaelic games but much remains the same.

Or does it?

When reflecting on the decade just passed it’s plausible to assess that the defining legacy of the 2010 era may just be the rule changes that have been implemented across hurling and football.

While some have been a success, others have been a saga unto themselves.

Here are the rule changes that defined a decade of Gaelic games.

____

The Black Card

“But I tell ya what, you can forget about Sean Cavanagh as far as he’s a man…”

Thus expressed Joe Brolly following the Tyrone midfielder’s haul down of Conor McManus as the Monaghan ace bore down on goal in the 2013 All-Ireland quarter-final.

Joe continued:

“And I tell ya what, the black card is only the start of an urgent, an absolutely urgent process that’s required… “There’s no other sport than Gaelic games where that is permitted. It’s an absolute disgrace. “I tell ya, I want nothing to do with that.”

Joe’s rant will forever be equated with the black card despite the fact the rule change was passed at Congress five months before he questioned Cavanagh’s manhood.

Was he right though? Was it the start of an urgent process?

Quite possibly. The sight of players like McManus skinning corner-backs before rattling home one on one with the goalkeeper had become a… rarity.

Something had to give. But has the black card been successful? Probably not. Since 2014, there have been teething issues and controversial moments. Many an unnecessary black card has been dished out while other offences have gone unpunished but that’s just sport. We have to accept that human error is going to happen.

Maybe the alteration of a sin bin punishment rather than a substitution following a black card offence will ensure that the rule has a better decade ahead than the one just passed.

____

The Hurling Penalty

By 2015, the latest saga to hit hurling saw Cork and Anthony Nash expose an anomaly in the rules with his obscure method of taking penalties.

The goalkeeper’s ability to steal yards before striking resulted in his Waterford counterpart Stephen O’Keeffe exposing another anomaly in the rules by rushing the Rebel goalkeeper as the ball took flight.

Chaos ensued and Congress made the call to change the rule.

A penalty in hurling would now result in a one on one between attacker and goalkeeper. The removal of two defenders from the line ensured that goalkeepers would remain in their goal while having penalty takers ensure their final strike happened before or on the 20m line prevented anyone from copying Nash.

The results? Probably fair. While strike conversion stats may show that it’s become harder to score from the penalty spot in hurling, it’s difficult to deny the goalkeepers their day in the sun. Such is the difficult (and madness) of the position.

____

The Super 8s & Provincial Round Robins

They may be in different codes and occur at differing times, but the premise behind both are largely the same. While the hurling provincial systems do exactly what it says on the tin, the Super 8s were designed to dwindle eight down to four in the football.

Both came into effect in 2018 but how successful have they been? Results have been contrasting, to say the least.

The Super 8s have largely been stained with issue after issue arising bringing the format into question. The first year saw the opening weekend in Croke Park flop due to poor attendances coupled with a lack of knockout intensity football leading to poor quality matches.

While the standard picked up in the second round as the provincial venue matches proved successful, problems remained when only one of the final four games (Donegal v Tyrone) resulted in anything that resembled what an All-Ireland quarter-final should be.

Meanwhile, the revamped provincial series in hurling has gone down a storm with the Munster hurling championship of 2018 proving to be the most memorable provincial campaign, possibly ever. In 2019, it was the turn of their Leinster counterparts to show that the hurling can be just as dramatic in the east.

Three teams finished level on points after Dublin sensationally knocked out Galway just a week after the Tribesmen inflicted a first home Championship defeat on Kilkenny for 70 years.

The Dubs would succumb to a giant-killing of their own a week later when Laois ended their summer in fantastic style at O’Moore Park. Eddie Brennan’s side will be a willing participant in next year’s Leinster championship campaign with this, alongside the re-introduction of Carlow, being another bright spark in the revamped hurling championships.

____

And one that may define the next decade…

Congress passed a motion in 2019 to introduce a two-tiered system in the football championship. It’s been highly contentious and has sparked debate from corner to corner of the country but, as of yet, nobody knows just how successful they’re going to be.

Let’s try to remain positive that something good can come from what lies ahead.

Here’s to the next ten years…