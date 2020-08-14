Fantasy Premier League reveal top player prices ahead of new season

Fantasy Premier League have revealed their big-name player prices ahead of the new season.

Fans of the online game can now plan their squads ahead of the 2020/21 Premier League season. Fantasy Premier League has become a worldwide phenomenon with millions taking part on a yearly basis.

Participants are given a budget of £100 million to select 15 players, 11 starters and four substitutes. Points are then distributed based on goals scored, goals conceded, assists, clean sheets and other factors.

While the £100 million budget may seem like a lot, it doesn’t take long splashing the cash. Players must be astute with their purchases. It’s impossible to go for a team of high rollers given the budget restrictions but there is always room for one or two.

The high rollers

On Friday, Fantasy Premier League revealed the three highest-priced players in the game ahead of the new season. Mohamed Salah of Liverpool will cost fans £12 million while Man City duo Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne cost £11.5 million.

This should come as no surprise given that all three scored highly in last season’s edition. De Bruyne was the highest-scoring player last season, recording 251 points while Salah was worth 233 points for those who kept him in for all 38 games. Meanwhile, Sterling earned 204 in total.

Following these three, Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes comes in at the chunky fee of £10.5 million.

Those expected to be expensive

Fantasy Premier League will be releasing more prices in the coming days. Premier League top scorer Jamie Vardy is rumoured to cost a hefty sum after recording 210 points last season. Meanwhile, Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold could cost fans a sizeable sum after being the highest scoring defender last season. The England international finished the season with 210 points also.

The newly crowned Premier League young player of the year will be in high demand from participants.

