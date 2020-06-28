Man United To Face Chelsea In Tasty FA Cup Semi-Final Affair

The draw for the FA Cup semi-finals has been made and they are going to be electric.

Manchester United were the first team to qualify for the final four after they defeated Norwich City 2-1 at Carrow Road yesterday, however, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were pushed all the way by the Canaries, squeezing over the line in extra-time.

Earlier today, Arsenal and Chelsea joined their Premier League rivals in the semi-finals after defeating Sheffield United (2-1) and Leicester City (1-0), respectively on the road. Arsenal needed an injury-time goal from Dani Ceballos to see them through while Ross Barkley scored the only goal for Chelsea at the King Power Stadium.

Either Manchester City or Newcastle United will make up the final four.

The draw is as follows:

Manchester United v Chelsea

Arsenal v Manchester City or Newcastle United

The FA Cup semi-finals are scheduled to take place behind closed doors over the weekend of 18-19 July at Wembley Stadium with the FA Cup final set for Saturday 1 August. The final will also take place behind closed doors at Wembley stadium.

