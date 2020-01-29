Man Utd Will Ban Supporters Involved In Attack Of Ed Woodward’s Home

Manchester United have issued a strong statement after the home of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward was reportedly attacked by fans on Tuesday night.

On the eve of United’s League Cup semi-final second-leg with rivals Manchester City, it is believed that between 20 and 30 fans reportedly threw flares at Woodward’s house.

Since the attack, the club have released a statement condemning the attack and stating that any fan found guilty of being involved would be banned for life. The club also stated that expressing an opinion is one thing but there is no excuse for criminality as a result.

“Manchester United Football Club have tonight been made aware of the incident outside the home of one of our employees,” the statement read.

“We know that the football world will unite behind us as we work with Greater Manchester Police to identify the perpetrators of this unwarranted attack.

“Anybody found guilty of a criminal offence, or found to be trespassing on this property, will be banned for life by the club.

“Fans expressing opinion is one thing, criminal damage and intent to endanger life and property is another. There is simply no excuse for this.”

It is believed that Woodward was not present at home at the time of the attack. Pressure has increasingly been mounting on the executive vice-chairman given united’s struggles over the past number of seasons.

The club currently sit fifth in the Premier League and are working to secure the services of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP.