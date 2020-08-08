Transfer news: Chelsea closing in on Declan Rice but made to sweat over Kai Havertz

The Declan Rice transfer rumour mill is in full swing as Chelsea reportedly eye up a move to sign the West Ham United player.

Chelsea are also reportedly on the brink of signing Kai Havertz however there are roadblocks in the way. Elsewhere Everton, Tottenham and Leeds are all making moves in the transfer window.

Declan Rice transfer

Chelsea are looking at ways to raise £65m to sign West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, as per the Daily Star. Frank Lampard was reportedly impressed by Rice’s form last season and is keen to bring him to Stamford Bridge. The Declan Rice transfer saga could rumble on until the final days of the window.

The 21-year-old has impressed since swapping Chelsea for West Ham. Lampard sees potential in Rice and believes he could be world-class. The former Republic of Ireland international is also good friends with Chelsea Mason Mount leading to claims he wants to move back to Chelsea.

According to a report in the Telegraph, Lampard thinks cashing in on Italian star Jorginho may be the best way to land Rice. Jorginho was signed by Maurizio Sarri for £50m in 2018. It is believed that the Italian could be about the link up with Sarri again at Juventus.

Kai Havertz

According to the Daily Star, Chelsea could also be signing Kai Havertz as early as next week.

The Bayer Leverkusen star is thought to be leaving Germany following the club’s failure to secure Champions League qualification.

However, Chelsea will be made to wait until Leverkusen’s Europa League campaign has concluded.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on Friday that Havertz won’t be leaving until their European run has finished which could be on Monday when they face Inter Milan.

Lucas Torreira

AC Milan are plotting a move for Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira as per reports in the Telegraph.

The 24-year-old endured a tough second term at the Gunners despite warming himself to fans following his £26m move Sampdoria. The Uruguayan found himself falling down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta. It is believed the Spaniard is prepared to offload the midfielder as part of his rebuilding process.

Speaking to Sport 890 in his homeland, Torreira fuelled transfer speculation saying: “Today I need to think about my future very well. I have a contract with the club and I have to respect it, obviously, if I have to leave it will be for the best. We have to be calm and wait.”

Thomas Lemar

Everton are reportedly interested in signing France World Cup winner Thomas Lemar according to the Le 10 Sport.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder has struggled since joining the club in 2018. Lemar has scored just three times in 72 appearances. However, his form is not stopping Carlo Ancelotti’s side from trying to lure him to Merseyside.

Everton are reportedly monitoring Lemar. However, the report claims that Atletico are ‘very greedy’, suggesting that Diego Simeone’s side doesn’t wish to make a loss on the £63m fee they paid in 2018.

Milan Skriniar

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on Manchester United and Liverpool target Milan Skriniar, according to Tuttosport.

The centre back had been a first-team regular at Inter Milan under Antonio Conte. However, the Slovak defender started just once in their final five games.

Skriniar has been heavily linked with both Manchester United and Liverpool. However, Spurs are said to be closing in on a deal as they look to replace Jan Vertonghen who departed the club after his contract expired. It is believed that Inter would want a player in return if they are to sacrifice Skriniar.

Harry Wilson

Leeds United are reportedly preparing a £15m bid for Liverpool youngster Harry Wilson.

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also thought to be keen on the Welsh international, according to the Sun.

Wilson impressed yet again while on loan last season. Despite featuring just once in Bournemouth’s last nine games, he finished second top goalscorer having netted seven times.

Liverpool reportedly wanted £30m for Wilson last summer following excellent spells with Hull City and Derby County. However, Marcelo Bielsa is willing to take a chance and land the Welsh man for the half that price.