Declan Devine Confirms Derry City Have Gone Into Lockdown

Derry City boss Declan Devine has welcomed the FAI’s decision to immediately postpone all League of Ireland games following Leo Varadkar’s call for outdoor gatherings of more than 500 to be banned following the COVID-19 outbreak.

While located in the north of Ireland, which as of yet, has not gone into lockdown, Devine has said that the club will back the suspension of games and football-related activity in accordance with FAI guidelines in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

FAI STATEMENT The Football Association of Ireland announces the cessation of all football under its jurisdiction until March 29 inclusive, and with immediate effect following directives from Government, the Department of Health and UEFA. More ➡️ https://t.co/68btbcLbat pic.twitter.com/V5HFfLawE5 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 12, 2020

The club has players from Norway, Argentina, Ivory Coast, Belgium, England and Scotland within its ranks but Devine insists they aren’t ‘on holidays’ despite the suspension of games and stressed the importance of his players remaining in Derry until the ban is lifted.

Devine believes it is paramount that the players remain in Derry so as to not contract and ultimately spread the virus further.

“We’ve got to be careful, first and foremost. If people were to leave the country we’ve got to make sure they’re able to get back and we can’t guarantee that with the way things are looking,” said Devine via The Derry Journal.