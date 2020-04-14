Home Football David Moyes Reveals Three Players He Tried To Sign For Man United

David Moyes Reveals Three Players He Tried To Sign For Man United

Michael Corry April 14, 2020

Former Man United boss, David Moyes, has revealed the three transfer targets he missed out on signing after taking control of the club in 2013. 

Moyes stepped into the role following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, who transformed the club into the biggest in world football.

david moyes man united
Managers David Moyes of Everton (left) and Sir Alex Ferguson of Man Utd watch the game from the sidelines during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Everton and Manchester United on May 11, 2003 at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

After winning 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues over the course of 27 years in charge, taking over from Ferguson was always going to be a tough act to follow and that proved to be the case for his fellow Scotsman.

Moyes lost his chance at the top job in football with four games to go in the season as United went on the finish in seventh place. However, it could have been very different for Moyes had he been able to land some of the big-name players he had targeted for the club to buy.

david moyes man united
David Moyes manager of Manchester United looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park on April 20, 2014 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Speaking with Richard Keys and Andy Gray as part of their beIN Sports YouTube series, Moyes outlined some of the superstar talents he tried to sign whilst Man United boss.

“Toni Kroos would certainly be the one who if I’d got to Manchester United he’d have been winning,” Moyes said.

david moyes man united
Toni Kroos of Real Madrid and Ander Herrera of Manchester United battle for possession during the UEFA Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Manchester United at the Philip II Arena on August 8, 2017 in Skopje, Macedonia. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

“And at that time as well we were very much after Gareth Bale and Cesc Fabregas.”

Of course, United missed out on all three with Bale signing for Real Madrid where he was joined by Kroos a season later while Fabregas opted to remain in Barcelona before signing with Chelsea and helping them to a league title the following season.

david moyes man united
David Moyes Manager / head coach of Manchester United discusses tactics with Ryan Giggs (Photo by AMA/Corbis via Getty Images)

The former Everton boss also outlined one world-class player he attempted to sign while manager of the Merseyside club.

“I’ve got to say prior to that, at Everton, we were really close to close to a lot of good players,” he said.

david moyes man united
Wayne Rooney of Manchester United battles with Michael Essien of Chelsea during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on February 5, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

“One of them would be Michael Essien. We just couldn’t quite get them over the line on several occasions.”

You can watch the interview in its entirety below:

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Email

About Michael Corry

Sports Journalist based in Dublin. Hit me up if you have a unique story to tell. Email: michael@punditarena.com Twitter: @Corry_10 Instagram: @Corry_10
Pundit Arena © 2020. All Rights Reserved.