David Moyes Reveals Three Players He Tried To Sign For Man United

Former Man United boss, David Moyes, has revealed the three transfer targets he missed out on signing after taking control of the club in 2013.

Moyes stepped into the role following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, who transformed the club into the biggest in world football.

After winning 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues over the course of 27 years in charge, taking over from Ferguson was always going to be a tough act to follow and that proved to be the case for his fellow Scotsman.

Moyes lost his chance at the top job in football with four games to go in the season as United went on the finish in seventh place. However, it could have been very different for Moyes had he been able to land some of the big-name players he had targeted for the club to buy.

Speaking with Richard Keys and Andy Gray as part of their beIN Sports YouTube series, Moyes outlined some of the superstar talents he tried to sign whilst Man United boss.

“Toni Kroos would certainly be the one who if I’d got to Manchester United he’d have been winning,” Moyes said.

“And at that time as well we were very much after Gareth Bale and Cesc Fabregas.”

Of course, United missed out on all three with Bale signing for Real Madrid where he was joined by Kroos a season later while Fabregas opted to remain in Barcelona before signing with Chelsea and helping them to a league title the following season.

The former Everton boss also outlined one world-class player he attempted to sign while manager of the Merseyside club.

“I’ve got to say prior to that, at Everton, we were really close to close to a lot of good players,” he said.

“One of them would be Michael Essien. We just couldn’t quite get them over the line on several occasions.”

You can watch the interview in its entirety below: