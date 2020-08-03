Danny Rose opens up on the daily struggles of dealing with racism

Danny Rose has opened up on the racism he faces on an almost daily basis.

Rose says he is routinely stopped by police when visiting his hometown, Doncaster. The Tottenham defender, who spent last season on loan with Newcastle, claims that last week he was breathalysed after being approached by officers in a car park.

“My friends have been there with me a lot of the time when it’s happened,” Rose told the Second Captains podcast.

“The last time, last week, when I’d just been at my mum’s house, I had pulled up in a car park so the engine was off.

“The police pulled in and they brought a riot van, three police cars and they questioned me. They said they’d had a report that a car had not been driving correctly.

Danny Rose Racism

“So I’m like; ‘Okay, so why does that make it my car?’ I got my ID out and they breathalysed me. It’s just honestly one of those things to me now. What can I do?”

“So 15 years of this on and off the field happening and there’s no change whatsoever.”

The 30-year-old left-back also recounted being treated similarly when it came to public transport. The 29-time capped international claims to have been subjected to casual racism while travelling first class on the train.

"I got stopped by the police last week, which is a regular occurrence whenever I go back to Doncaster where I'm from. And, each time it's "is this car stolen?" Latest episode of the Player’s Chair with Danny Rose. Available now on https://t.co/697s73qZPV pic.twitter.com/5OnvAODmAV — Richie Sadlier (@RichieSadlier) August 3, 2020

“One of the last times I got on the train, I got on with my bags and the attendant said; ‘Do you know this is first class?'” Rose said.

“I say: ‘Yeah, so what?’ They ask to see my ticket and I show the lady it and – this is no word of a lie – two people, white people, walk on the train after me and she says nothing.

“I asked; ‘Are you not going to ask for their tickets?’ and she just said: ‘Ah no, I don’t need to.’

“People might think it happens but to me that’s racism. These are the things I have to put up with, being stopped all the time and being asked if I know this is first class and to show my ticket.”

Change

Danny Rose insisted that racism isn’t just a problem in football while also adding that he holds little hope of seeing real change in the future.

“Each time it’s; ‘Is this car stolen? Where did you get this car from? What are you doing here? Can you prove that you bought this car?'” he said.

Our exclusive with Danny Rose on @RichieSadlier’s Player’s Chair is going big https://t.co/gdPfXzRrcM — Second Captains (@SecondCaptains) August 3, 2020

“This is everyday life for me but I feel embarrassed to even complain in a way, or bring it up, when you see the incident in America where a man, a black man, lost his life at the hands of people who were supposed to protect and serve,” he said in reference to the killing of George Floyd in the United States.

“Whenever I do say things or complain, you do hear people say; ‘Well you’re on this money so just get on with it.’ I just give up with hoping that things will change because that’s some people’s mentality towards racism.”

The England international has been one of the most outspoken footballers on the issue of racism. Rose, along with Raheem Sterling and Callum Hudson-Odoi were subjected to racist chanting during England’s Euro 2020 qualifier with Montenegro last year.