Christian Pulisic Becomes First American To Score In An FA Cup Final

Christian Pulisic has become the first American to score in an FA Cup final.

The Chelsea winger was a doubt heading into Saturday’s Wembley final with Arsenal. However the American declared himself 100% fit prior to kick-off.

Chelsea, who have won the cup 8 times compared to Arsenal’s 13, are currently in the ascendency following Pulisic’s sixth-minute strike. However Arsenal have since equalised through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who scored from the penalty spot.

Pulisic gathered possession in midfield before slipping the ball wide to Mason Mount. Mount entered the penalty area crossing love for Giroud. The French strikers flick back found Pulisic who confidently over the outstretched Emiliano Martinez.

Prior to the game, Pulisic spoke of Aubameyang as the main threat his Chelsea teammates had to watch.

“He is incredible, the way he gets in good areas,” Pulisic told ESPN FC.

“He’s always dangerous so we are definitely going to have to be cautious of that and they have some other good players, but he is definitely one guy that you have to look out for.

“We’ll always be good friends. I played together with him for a long time. Right now we are definitely focused and want to win. It is going to be a good battle and not so much on the pitch but we will always be friends off the pitch.”