Sheffield United Confirm Talks With Man United To Keep Dean Henderson

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has confirmed that the club are in talks with Manchester United about securing the services of Dean Henderson for at least another season.

The Blades’ first-choice goalkeeper has been in impressive form over the past two seasons that has saw Sheffield United gain promotion to the Premier League before embarking on an stellar first season that sees them on the brink of European qualification.

Sheffield United confirmed the signing of Wes Foderingham on Friday after the goalkeeper arrived on a free transfer following his exit from Rangers in May. The signing of Foderingham has led many to believe that the club have given up hope of keeping the in-form Henderson.

However, Wilder confirmed on Saturday that that is far from the case.

“Dean and Manchester United know our views on that, we already have started talking to the player and Manchester United,” Wilder said.

“It is their decision and the boy’s decision, we would love to extend that for another season and when we get the news on that decision we will let you know.

“Wes was available, we needed to strengthen that department, there will be a couple of changes going forward in that department. He became available, a free transfer and a three-year deal.”

With Foderingham signing on a free, Wilder confirmed that this will be the plan going forward for the club as a knock-on effect from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sheffield United broke their transfer record when signing Sander Berge in January for around £22million.

“It will have to be (free transfers). The club will be talking about that and budgets and where we are going forward,” Wilder said.

“As always, I’ll try to get the maximum out of what’s available, I don’t think there will be any head-turning transfers from us this summer, so we will have to work hard to improve the group.”

Wilder’s comments add fuel to the fire that in order for the club to keep Dean Henderson, they will have to extend the loan deal that brought him to the club two seasons ago.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Monday’s clash with Everton, Wilder addressed his comments on Thursday after his side were defeated by Leciester City. Despite receiving plenty of plaudits this season, Wilder came down hard on his players following a lacklustre performance.

“This is a bugbear for me, my mum who works in a local garden centre, if she doesn’t make the coffee that she is expected to be made she might get told,” Wilder said.

“Players are no different from my point of view. I am not making a big thing about it, other people are making a big thing of it.

“Nothing will change, regardless of if I am managing in the Premier League or anywhere else.”