Carlos Tevez Snubs Man City In Dream XI Teammates Selection

Carlos Tevez has included seven Man United teammates in his dream XI selection, however, there was no room for any of his former Man City teammates despite leaving Old Trafford to join their cross-city rivals in 2009.

The former Argentina international moved to the Premier League in 2006 where he joined West Ham. Tevez would join Man United a year later where he would go on for form a formidable partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney as Alex Ferguson’s side collected two Premier League titles and a Champions League crown.

Tevez would join the Manchester City revolution in 2009 where he teamed up with world-class talents such as Vincent Kompany, Sergio Aguero and David Silva. Tevez would claim the Premier League golden boot in 2011 before going on to help man City win a first Premier League title in 2012.

Despite spending nearly double the amount of time with the blue half of Manchester, Tevez opted against included any of his former Man City teammates in a dream XI selection. He did, however, include seven Man United players in total, six whom he played with at the club plus Paul Pogba who Tevez shared a dressing room with at Juventus.

The Manchester United players Tevez included were Rio Ferdinand, Gabriel Heinze, Patrice Evra, Paul Scholes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney with Lionel Messi included alongside other stars such as Gianluigi Buffon and Andrea Pirlo.

“If I retired and had to put together a farewell match, my team would be Gianluigi Buffon, Hugo Ibarra, Rio Ferdinand, Gabriel Heinze, Patrice Evra, Paul Scholes, Andrea Pirlo, Paul Pogba, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Wayne Rooney. I’d stay on the bench,” Tevez told Radio La Red.

Tevez also stated in the interview that if he were to return to Europe, he would preferably line out for relegation-threatened West Ham due to the adoration he would receive from the East London club’s fans.

“If I had to go back to Europe, I’d go to West Ham to be applauded,” Tevez said.

“Or I’d play six months in Brazil with Corinthians. I don’t want to rule anything out because I don’t want to be a slave to my words.”