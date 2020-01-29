West Brom Announce Loan Signing Of Ireland’s Callum Robinson

West Brom have announced the loan signing of Irish striker Callum Robinson from Sheffield United as they look for promotion from the Championship.

Robinson joins the Baggies until the end of the season with the club sitting in the promotion places in the second tier, with the 24-year-old set to add to their attacking options.

West Brom have been out of form recently, losing once again on Tuesday night, this time to Cardiff City, with the addition of the Irish striker a much needed spark for Slaven Bilic’s side.

During his last season in the Championship with Preston, Robinson found the net 12 times and notched up three assists despite missing a chunk of the campaign through injury.

Robinson has been in and out of Chris Wilder’s team this season falling behind the likes of David McGoldrick, Lys Mousset and Oli McBurnie in the pecking order, but did start in their recent FA Cup game against Millwall.

The 24-year-old will likely get more regular game time at the Hawthorns and he looks to push for a spot in Ireland’s starting XI ahead of March’s Euro 2020 playoff against Slovakia in Bratislava.

Robinson has won 12 caps for the Boys in Green and recently scored his first goal for his country in the 3-1 win over New Zealand in November.