Bruno Fernandes pours cold water on Eric Cantona comparisons

Bruno Fernandes has poured cold water on suggestions linking him with Eric Cantona.

Cantona joined Manchester United from Leeds in 1992. His arrival proved to be the catalyst for the club to go on and dominate English football. The club has struggled in recent years however the arrival of Fernandes in January has proved a shrewd signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The early success from Bruno Fernandes has led many to compare him with club legend Eric Cantona. However the Portuguese star admits he’s a long way to go before being compared with the French striker.

“For me Cantona was an amazing player for the club. I need to do much, much better to be compared to him,” Fernandes told reporters ahead of tonight’s Europa League semi-final.

“For me coming to Manchester is about winning trophies. I will be happy if we win the Europa League.

Bruno Fernandes 🧙‍♂️ Will he inspire Manchester United to the 🏆?@ManUtd | #UEL pic.twitter.com/MyvnL7jIN5 — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 16, 2020

“It is time to step up for big players. You have to have 100% focus. We have learnt it is very painful to lose a semi-final.”

Fernandes has scored 11 goals and provided eight assists in 21 appearances for the club. His form proves that United were right to pay £55 million to Sporting Lisbon for his services.

Fernandes believes the hefty price tag provided him with confidence heading to Old Trafford.

“When a club pays for a player £55 million you have confidence,” he added.

“All the conversations I had with my coach and my teammates has helped me. When you have that voice on your own back telling you to do your own game it is easier for you.”

Semi-finals aren’t good enough

Meanwhile, Man United captain Harry Maguire feels it is time the club returned to winning ways.

The club has already lost two semi-finals this season while they finished third in the Premier League. Maguire admitted semi-finals aren’t good enough for a club of United’s stature.

“I joined this club to win trophies,” Maguire told the PA news agency. “Getting to semi-finals isn’t good enough for this club.

“It’s been a promising year in the Premier League, we’ve finished third. Again, it’s not something that this club wants to do, finish third, but at the start of the season from where we were last year, I’m sure a lot of people would have taken that.

“But for the future, that’s not where we want to be. We want to be winning trophies, the Premier League and other cups.

“So semi-finals are nice to get to, but you’ve really got to get the job done and make the final and then go onto win it.”

Read More About: Bruno Fernandes, eric cantona, Harry Maguire, Man United