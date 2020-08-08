Bohemians apologise following Danny Mandroiu team news blunder

Bohemians have issued an apology after bizarrely ruling Danny Mandroiu out of last night’s game with Dundalk because he was “gargled”.

The gaffe appeared in Bohemians’ official team news prior to the match at Dalymount Park.

The club has since released a statement apologising for the incident. They claim the error to be an internal joke that was accidentally copied and pasted into their preview mailout.

The statement says:

“Something that appeared in our team news has understandably annoyed one of our players for which we sincerely apologise. Team news was circulated on WhatsApp yesterday, and what later appeared was sent back to the sender as a joke.

“When the match preview was compiled, this was copied/pasted accidentally and appeared in a preview mailout before it was corrected in the online version. Sincere apologies to the player involved for understandable but unintended annoyance and potential reputational damage caused.”

The 21-year-old striker released a statement of his own. Mandroiu claimed the news to be completely untrue and that he was suffering from an injury.

“Regarding the team news that Bohemians sent out earlier, what was said was completely untrue. I am out injured at the moment. I’m sure you will hear this from the club too eventually but I just wanted to clear that up for myself and my reputation.”

Despite the obvious embarrassment, Bohs recorded a 2-1 victory over Dundalk at Dalymount Park. The win moves them into second place, three points behind leaders Shamrock Rovers.

Bohemians face Finn Harps in their next league meeting seven days from now.

Danny Mandroiu signed for the club following his release from Brighton in December 2018. The 21-year-old has proven a popular figure in North Dublin scoring 13 goals in 32 appearances. This included a derby day double last season against Shamrock Rovers.