Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang The Hero As Arsenal Extend FA Cup Final Record

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the hero for Arsenal as they came from behind to win a record 14th FA Cup final.

Chelsea dominated the early exchanges and took a deserved lead. However, Arsenal were full value for the win in large part thanks to Aubameyang who scored either side of half-time to give them the title.

First half

Chelsea started the brighter of the two and soon turned their early dominance into results. Christian Pulisic became the first American to score in the FA Cup final on six minutes.

The American picked up possession in midfield. He turned and drove at the heart of Arsenal’s defence before feeding Mason Mount.

Mount cut it back to Olivier Giroud. The French striker managed to flick the ball delicately into the path of Pulisic who confidently finished past Emiliano Martinez.

Chelsea continued on the front foot as Arsenal struggled to get of their own half. Mikel Arteta’s side managed to turn the tide and briefly thought they’d equalised on 25 minutes. Nicolas Pepe’s curling shot was inch-perfect as it sailed into the top corner. However it was rightly ruled out for offside.

Arsenal did manage to peg Chelsea back just a minute later. Referee Anthony Taylor was left with an easy decision when Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta upended Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang inside the penalty area.

Aubameyang stood up and smashed the penalty home. From there, an entertaining first half ebbed and flowed as the sides went in level 1-1 at the break.

Second half

The second half proved to be much slower than the first. Chelsea dominated possession while Arsenal held firm at the back. Mount saw a lot of the ball down the left-hand side but Chelsea rarely threatened the Arsenal goal.

Eventually, they were made to pay. Arsenal broke on the counter-attack with a driving run from Hector Bellerin. It looked as though the right-back fouled Andreas Christensen when losing possession but play continued.

Pepe gathered before spotting Aubameyang free on the edge of the box. The Gabon striker looked to shoot on his right before beautifully cutting back inside and chipping over Willy Caballero. A total turnaround for the Gunners.

It got worse for Chelsea just five minutes later. Mateo Kovacic received a second yellow card meaning Frank Lampard’s side had to finish with 10 men.

It proved too much for Chelsea. Arsenal were able to see out the 2-1 victory to extend their record of FA cup wins to 14.