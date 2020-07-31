Ally McCoist Puts Celtic Striker On Blast Claiming He’s A Disgrace

Ally McCoist has branded Leigh Griffiths a disgrace following the Celtic striker’s fitness issues.

Neil Lennon’s side travelled to France last week to face Nice, PSG and Lyon. Griffiths did not travel with the squad with Lennon criticising his shape and use of social media.

Disgrace

Scottish football returns this weekend with Celtic facing Hamilton on Sunday. Ahead of the return, former Rangers boss Ally McCoist branded Griffiths as a disgrace for letting Celtic fans, as well as Lennon, down.

“Again, not for the first time. He’s let himself down. He’s let the Celtic fans down. And most importantly, the man who’s stood by him, he’s let Neil Lennon down,” McCoist said on BT Sport.

“It just absolutely baffles me that wee man.

“That wee man should be scoring goals for Celtic and playing in the Scotland team. I do not understand it.

“I just think it was a disgrace the way he came back and wasn’t in a fit enough state to go with the rest of his teammates to France.”

Gerrard a failure?

Meanwhile, former Celtic striker John Hartson offered a blunt assessment of Steven Gerrard’s tenure as Rangers manager.

Appearing on OTBAM, the former Welsh international was emphatic in his opinion that Gerrard has not been a success at Rangers.

“It’s a big ask for Steven Gerrard, he’s not won a trophy yet in two years and he’s signed over 30 players,” Hartson said.

“How can you call him a success when Celtic have swept up the last six trophies available?

“Celtic won the title very comfortably, they also won the previous season very comfortably. He (Gerrard) has given the supporters a little bit of belief with the money that Rangers have been able to find for him. Last year, they found £ 7.5 million to bring in Ryan Kent from Liverpool.

“But if you’re looking at stats and you’re looking at it on paper, then he hasn’t been a success.”

Hartson added that Gerrard’s success will ultimately be measured by silverware and whether or not he can stop Celtic winning ten consecutive league titles.

“If you know anything about football then you know you are judged on trophies, you’re judged on winning games, you’re judged on winning cups,” Hartson said.

“Especially up here in Scotland, you’ve got to win. If you don’t win then you’re a failure.

“Steven Gerrard has come up here with the view of stopping Celtic. He hasn’t quite been able to do that in the previous two years and he has to find a way to try and stop the ten-in-a-row. The pressure is huge.”