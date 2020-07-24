Home Football Emotional Adam Lallana Pays Tribute To Liverpool & Jordan Henderson

Michael Corry July 24, 2020

Adam Lallana cut an emotional figure as he waved goodbye to Liverpool on Friday following six seasons at the club. 

Lallana joined Liverpool in 2014 from Southampton before going on to become a fan favourite at the club. However, he has found game time limited in the past few seasons due to various injury problems.

The 34-capped England international will now move on with his next destination currently unknown.

Lallana cut a dejected figure on Friday afternoon as he spoke to LFCTV on his last day at the club citing how much of an honour it was to work alongside everyone from the coaches to the kitchen staff.

Lallana later fought back tears when asked about best friend and club captain Jordan Henderson, regaling a tale of how the Liverpool captain shouldered the burden following poor performances and how he deserves all the accolades coming his way.

“There was one morning driving in because we used to drive in a lot, me and Jordan, we haven’t done lately obviously because of the situation.

“There was one defeat, Liverpool lost to Seville or drew 3-3, I say lost because it felt like a defeat.

“I remember Jordan picking me up and he said to me, he must have wanted the conversation because he said, ‘I’m going to pick you up tomorrow.’

“I remember he had his hood up and just hearing him say as captain ‘that can’t happen, I’m responsible for that being a Liverpool captain.’

“Just to hear how honest he was, thinking you are crazy to be taking that responsibility. It’s the team’s responsibility, we haven’t even lost the game.

“That just epitomises his selflessness and how much responsibility he takes for this football club. And that’s not even in the good moments but the bad moments.

“That’s why he deserves this more than anyone else. He deserves to be the captain of Liverpool holding the four trophies in one season more than anyone else. No-one can take that away from him.

“Not just as a friend but as a teammate, nothing makes me happier really.”

