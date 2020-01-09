Aaron Molloy Selected At 16th Overall In MLS Draft

Aaron Molloy has been selected by the Portland Timbers at 16th overall in the 2020 MLS Draft.

Dublin native, Molloy, who is the son of League of Ireland legend Trevor, first moved to the United States in 2016 where he took up a position with Keiser University. The Dubliner was then picked up by the more prestigious Penn State University where he was made captain of the college ahead of his senior year.

The 23-year-old had impressed during his final year at the university and was projected to go high in the draft which is currently taking place. He was ultimately selected by the Portland Timbers at number 16. The Timbers’ season came to an end at the first round of this year’s playoffs when they dropped a 2-1 defeat to Real Salt Lake.

They’ll be hoping that the addition of Molloy can help the club add a second MLS Cup to their trophy cabinet having last won the competition in 2015. Molloy previously represented Drogheda United in the League of Ireland First Division.