Yannick Bolasie reveals classy WhatsApp messages from Ireland captain Seamus Coleman after Everton exit

A touch of class from the Ireland captain.

Yannick Bolasie has revealed how Everton captain Seamus Coleman reached out to him after the winger’s loan move to Middlesbrough was confirmed.

Bolasie joined Everton for a reported £25m in 2016 but was frozen out by Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti before leaving to join Boro.

The former Crystal Palace winger also spent time on loan at Aston Villa, Anderlecht and Sporting in attempts to resurrect his career.

Coleman reaches out to Bolasie.

However, he was unable to force his way into Ancelotti’s plans, failing to play a single minute under Italian before linking up with the Teessiders until the end of the season.

And Bolasie has shared the messages of encouragement he received from Coleman after being excluded from Everton’s Premier League squad in October.

“I’m sorry you’re not training with us,” Ireland international Coleman told Bolasie.

“Your attitude and application in training was amazing and you were on it every day and it was hard but enjoyable for me to be up against you every day!

“You make me better and prepare me for wingers at the weekend! Never lose your attitude and football can change quickly.”

Will always be my guy 💙 Captain & Friend, this is what we spoke about in October & it’s never stopped…I believe in myself but when my teammates do as well it always gives you a different drive #ThankYouCapo pic.twitter.com/HReGF0AW9p — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) January 29, 2021

Bolasie clearly appreciated the kind sentiments from Coleman, saying that it was a pleasure to train with the experienced right-back.

“My man skip respect no worries it’s football and I get it,” he replied.

“Difficult to take but things like this happen for a reason to make us either stronger more humble and thanks giving to what we already have got.

“My peace of mind is there after 2 years it’s been a pleasure training with you against you bro and either way whatever happens I’ll be supporting the team the boys I think it’s definitely right blend now.”

“Likewise Yala!,” responded Coleman.

“I will always be supporting you and watching what you do with interest. Nothing has changed, you’re the same player as you always were! Keep going.”

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock revealed that Bolasie was Turkey-bound before he convinced the winger to stay in England

“I spoke to him this week and he was going to go to Turkey,” said Warnock.

“I told him to come and play for me and just enjoy yourself for a couple of months. He can go to Turkey another time.

“He does owe me anyhow because I did well for him at Crystal Palace. I’ve known Yannick for many years.

“I asked him if he could help us out until the end of the season and get some fitness in at the same time.

“We can’t expect wonders but he’s a good lad and he can play different positions for me. He’ll be good in the dressing room and it’s a big boost for us.”

Read More About: everton, Seamus Coleman, yannick bolasie