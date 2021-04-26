Wayne Rooney recalls Alex Ferguson giving Man United players two-week silent treatment after shock defeat

“He didn’t speak a word for two weeks to us.”

Alex Ferguson built several title-winning teams during his legendary, trophy-laden stint as Manchester United boss.

From the Eric Cantona-inspired sides of the mid-90s to the Treble-winning class of ’99, Ferguson knew a thing or two about keeping the trophy cabinet full at Old Trafford.

After the Treble season of 1998/99, United’s best season under Fergie came in 2007/08.

While stalwarts Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville were still a part of the squad, United’s Premier League and Champions League triumphs were owed to the brilliance of Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney in attack, and an enviable defensive line that featured towering centre-halves Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic.

United edged out Chelsea to defend their Premier League crown before beating the Blues in a dramatic penalty shootout to clinch their second European Cup under Ferguson.

The major disappointment of that season, however, was the FA Cup quarter-final defeat by Portsmouth.

Having ruthlessly dispatched Arsenal 4-0 in the fifth round, United were hot favourites to progress to the last four.

However, Harry Redknapp’s Portsmouth proved a tough nut to crack at Old Trafford and won a dramatic game 1-0 thanks to Sulley Muntari’s penalty.

Portsmouth’s penalty was awarded after Milan Baros had been upended by United substitute goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak, who had replaced Edwin van der Sar at half time.

As a result, Ferguson turned Ferdinand into a makeshift keeper. After Muntari had beaten Ferdinand from the spot, United created a series of gilt-edged chances but were unable to breach the Pompey defence.

The day ended in dismay for Fergie’s side as Portsmouth went on to win that season’s FA Cup, beating Cardiff City in the final.

Speaking on the Manchester United podcast in November, Rooney recalled how he felt he, not Ferdinand, should have taken Kuszczak’s place in goal.

“We should have had it,” said Rooney, United’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Ferguson was wrong to put Ferdinand in goal – Rooney

“Still to this day I think of that Portsmouth game here and to this day, I think the biggest mistake the manager made was not putting me in goal! Honestly, have you seen Rio’s dive [for the penalty]?

“I used to practise after training, when I’d finished all my stuff, and I’d go with the goalie coach and the keepers and I’d go in goal. I’d practise kicking with the keepers, practise saving.

“I was just energetic! I had too much energy. I always remember saying that if the keeper gets sent off any time, you have to put me in, but I think he was worried that I probably wouldn’t have saved it, so that we’d be 1-0 down and he’d need me to try and score.

“Why Rio? Probably because he was the biggest!”

Ferguson was incensed by the manner of United’s exit from the cup with the Scot furious that referee Martin Atkinson failed to award his side a penalty following Sylvain Distin’s challenge on Ronaldo.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous, I cannot explain it,”

“Managers get sacked because of things like that and he’s going to referee a game next week.”

Rooney also revealed that Ferguson gave the United players the silent treatment after the defeat by Portsmouth.

“After that game, I think Portsmouth played Middlesbrough [West Bromwich Albion, in fact] and Cardiff in the semi-final and final.

“I remember the boss, he didn’t speak a word for two weeks to us! He knew that was the chance of doing the Treble again [gone].”

Of course, Ferguson’s malcontent was relatively short-lived as United regrouped to land the two trophies they covet most.

