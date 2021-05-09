Man United receive boost with Villarreal star reportedly ruled out of Europa League final

He’s a very dangerous player for the Spanish side.

Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze faces an uphill battle to be fit in time for the Europa League final against Manchester United, according to reports.

Chukwueze has been a key figure during Villarreal’s run to the final with a goal and four assists, but manager Unai Emery may not be able to call upon the 21-year-old’s services after he was forced off in the semi-final second leg against Arsenal.

The Nigerian, a dangerous and pacy winger, went down off the ball in the first half at the Emirates before being forced off on a stretcher.

Chukwueze went off injured against Arsenal.

Now, according to Diario AS (via Football Espana), Villarreal have indicated that Chukwueze suffered a hamstring tear against Arsenal.

While Emery will reportedly give the youngster every chance to regain full fitness, making a full recovery from a torn hamstring in the next 17 days seems unlikely.

Villarreal are aiming to land their first major European trophy after having previously reached the Europa League semi-finals on three occasions.

The Yellow Submarine also reached the last four of the Champions League in 2005/06 under Manuel Pellegrini.

That season, Villarreal faced United in the group stages with the clubs playing out two 0-0 draws before producing another two goalless stalemates in the 2008/09 group stages.

Emery is looking to clinch the Europa League for the fourth time having led Sevilla to a hat-trick of triumphs between 2014 and 2016. He was also a beaten finalist with Arsenal in 2019, losing to Chelsea.

We wish our prince Samuel Chukwueze 🇳🇬 a speedy recovery #UEL pic.twitter.com/cvnmil5I5U — FootballChampions (@FootballChamp0) May 6, 2021

As for United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side must play five games in the space of 14 days in the build-up to the Europa League decider in Gdansk.

After travelling to Aston Villa on Sunday, the Red Devils welcome Leicester City and Liverpool to Old Trafford in the space of 48 hours.

Fulham also visit Old Trafford, on May 18, before the final Premier League game of the season, away to Wolves five days later.

