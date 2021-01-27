Why VAR didn’t review Harry Maguire incident in Man United’s defeat by Sheffield United

A night to forget for Manchester United.

Manchester United’s Premier League title hopes were dealt a crushing blow as they fell to a shock 2-1 defeat by basement side Sheffield United at Old Trafford.

Kean Bryan opened the scoring for the Blades in the 23rd-minute before Harry Maguire’s headed equaliser for United on 64.

However, substitute Oliver Burke’s deflected strike – which may be ruled as an Axel Tuanzebe own goal – 16 minutes from time proved decisive as Sheffield United claimed only their second league win of the season.

The result leaves United – who have now lost four times at home in the league this term – in second place, a point behind Manchester City with Pep Guardiola’s men having played a game a less.

There were two major flashpoints during the first half of Wednesday night’s encounter at Old Trafford.

The first involved Sheffield United’s opener. Bryan put the visitors ahead with a glancing header, but the home side’s supporters raged on Twitter when replays showed a push by Billy Sharp on David de Gea.

The second involved Maguire and Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

With United searching for an equaliser, Maguire was adjudged to have impeded Ramsdale while challenging for the ball in the air.

Referee Peter Bankes quickly blew his whistle, before Anthony Martial had turned the ball into the empty net.

Replays showed that Maguire had eyes for the ball, prompting fury from United supporters on Twitter.

Billy Sharp fouled De Gea.

Harry Maguire didn’t foul Ramsdale.

And United fans will not have been pleased to hear that VAR did not review the Maguire-Ramsdale incident.

Why VAR couldn’t review Maguire incident

Speaking on BT Sport, former referee Peter Walton explained why the VAR was unable to look at the Maguire incident: “In the first instance, with the Billy Sharp one, the ball has ended in the net and VAR [David Coote] has looked at it to see if there is a clear and obvious error.

“He didn’t feel there was a clear and obvious error, and neither did I, to be fair. I don’t think the impact on De Gea was enough there to be seen as a foul – that’s a point of opinion.

“In the second one, when Harry Maguire goes across Aaron Ramsdale, he clearly impedes him with his arm going across him, so he does impede him.

“However, the referee’s blown his whistle before the ball’s entered the net, so VAR couldn’t look at it because VAR would then just be adjudicating on a foul, and not a goal.”

At that point, Rio Ferdinand asked Walton if it was a mistake by Bankes.

“Well, we’ve heard many times about the referees and assistants just delaying their flag and their whistle so the VAR can then look at it if the ball ends up in the net.

“I do think Peter Bankes was too sharp on his whistle there.”

