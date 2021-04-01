The rumour mill is certainly heating up ahead of the summer.

Manchester United are eyeing up a potential move for Roma attacker Nicolo Zaniolo, according to reports in Italy.

United are expected to spend heavily in the summer in order to strengthen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad and increase the club’s chances of challenging for the Premier League title next season.

Zaniolo, 21, broke through at Roma in 2018 after joining the Giallorossi from Serie A rivals Inter as part of the deal that saw Radja Nainggolan move to the San Siro.

The attacking midfielder, who can also play out wide, has scored 14 goals in 69 appearances for Roma but has not played for the club this season after suffering a second anterior cruciate ligament injury in the space of eight months while playing for Italy in September.

According to Italian outlet Il Messaggero, (via Sport Witness) United are ‘testing the waters’ ahead of a potential summer coup for around €30m.

Chelsea are also said to be in the hunt for Zaniolo, who has seven caps for Italy.

Sabitzer speaks on speculation

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig captain Marcel Sabitzer has commented on speculation linking him with a move to United.

Sabitzer is a versatile midfield operator capable of fulfilling attacking and defensive roles, and played against United twice in this season’s Champions League group stage, notching an assist for Angelino in Leipzig’s 3-2 win that knocked United out.

Bild have reported that Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in the 27-year-old, who was this week asked about his future while on international duty with Austria.

When asked by German outlet Kicker if he could see himself playing for ‘traditional clubs like Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Liverpool or Manchester United?’, Sabitzer responded by saying: “I can imagine it a lot.”

Sancho interest revived

Finally, United have reportedly revived their interest in Jadon Sancho after failing with their summer-long pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund winger last year.

According to Eurosport, United are waiting to discover Dortmund’s asking price but the Red Devils are not willing to meet the German club’s valuation from 2020, which is believed to be in excess of £100m.

As per the report, United value Sancho at closer to £60m with the 21-year-old understood to be keen on a return to England.

Sancho has scored six goals and notched nine assists in the Bundesliga this term having bagged 17 and 16 respectively last season.

The former Manchester City youngster has, however, rediscovered his best form since Christmas following a slow start to the current campaign.

