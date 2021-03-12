Man United defender Harry Maguire speaks about his glaring miss against Milan

Maguire and United have their work cut out for them at the San Siro next week.

Manchester United have it all to do in Italy next week after they conceded a stoppage-time goal to draw 1-1 in the Europa League round of 16 first leg with AC Milan at Old Trafford.

Although not at their best, United appeared to be heading for a 1-0 win after teenager Amad Diallo scored his first goal for the club with a wonderful second-half header.

However, United were punished for poor defending at a set-piece as Simon Kjaer struck in the dying seconds to give Milan a slight advantage ahead of next week’s return leg thanks to the away-goal rule.

And while United keeper Dean Henderson should have kept Kjaer’s header out, the Red Devils were guilty of squandering chances at the other end, most notably through captain Harry Maguire.

After Milan had seen a goal ruled out by VAR for handball, Maguire produced one of the misses of the season when he failed to convert from a yard out.

From an Alex Telles corner, Bruno Fernandes’ near-post flick-on fell to Maguire, who could only strike the ball with his shin and watch in disbelief as it struck the woodwork.

“It’s come off his shin pad! How has he missed!” Harry Maguire looked baffled as to how the ball didn’t go in 😬#UEL pic.twitter.com/6uemabE2vQ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 11, 2021

‘I am not making any excuses for that one’

After the game, Maguire said he was not ‘making any excuses’ for failing to put the ball in the back of the net.

“I should have scored,” Maguire told BT Sport. “I am not making any excuses for that one. I should have scored. I should have put it in the net.

“That’s why I am a defender and not a forward! But no excuses I have got to score.”

Maguire also expressed disappointment at conceding a late goal from a set-piece at the end of a game in which, he felt, United were ‘comfortable’.

“I should score, I’m not going to make any excuses.” “That’s why I’m a defender, not a forward…” Harry Maguire called for a better performance in the second leg after late disappointment at home to AC Milan. 🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/jm61ANQKPk — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 11, 2021

“It is disappointing to concede in the last minute, especially at a set-play when we didn’t play well, we didn’t play at our best but were comfortable in the game,” Maguire added.

“They had a lot of possession after we scored the first goal but they didn’t create chances and it looked like we were going to see it out 1-0 and to concede the way we did, is really poor.

“We need to play better [in Italy] than what we have done tonight. I felt we did enough to win 1-0 although they probably had the majority of the game, but we had the best chances of the game.

“But we need to play better and we know we can play better. It is going to be an exciting tie next Thursday and an important one for us.

“We have got to go there and play a lot better than we did tonight and we can go through.”

