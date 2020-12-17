Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani charged by FA over social media post

Cavani has until January 4 to respond.

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association over a social media post in November.

Cavani used the Spanish term ‘negrito’ on Instagram while replying to a message of congratulations following his two goals against Southampton.

An FA statement on Thursday read: “Edinson Cavani has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a social media post on Thursday 29 November 2020.

“ It is alleged that, contrary to FA Rule E3.1, a comment posted on the Manchester United FC player’s Instagram page was insulting and/or abusive and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.

“It is further alleged that the comment constitutes an “Aggravated Breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race and/or ethnic origin.

“The striker has until Monday 4 January 2021 to provide a response to the charge.”

Responding to the charge, United said: “Manchester United and all of our players are fully committed to the fight against racism and we will continue to work with the FA along with other governing bodies and organisations, and through our own campaigns in that regard.

A club statement in response to the FA misconduct charge for @ECavaniOfficial.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 17, 2020

“We note the FA decision today to charge Edinson Cavani for his social media reply to a friend’s message of congratulations following the Southampton game. Edinson and the club were clear that there was absolutely no malicious intent behind the message which he deleted and apologised for as soon as he was informed that it could have been misconstrued.

“The player and the club will now consider the charge and respond to the FA accordingly.”

