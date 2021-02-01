Ireland striker Troy Parrott set for second loan spell away from Tottenham Hotspur

Parrott has spent this season at Millwall.

Troy Parrott is set for a deadline day move to Ipswich Town from Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports.

Parrott, who turns 19 this week, has spent this season on loan at Millwall after struggling to break through into Jose Mourinho’s first team at Spurs.

The Ireland striker has failed to fire in the Championship with no goals in 11 appearances for the Lions.

And, according to the Evening Standard, Parrott is expected to be called back by Spurs before being loaned to League One side Ipswich.

Millwall assistant manager Adam Barrett was asked about Parrott’s future over the weekend after the forward was an unused substitute in the club’s 1-1 draw with Cardiff City.

“At the moment, not sure on what’s going on there,” Barrett said via News at Den.

#thfc Spurs set to recall Troy Parrott from loan at Millwall and are in talks with Ipswich about sending him there for the remainder of the season. — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) February 1, 2021

“Behind the scenes the club are working hard [on trying to recruit players], but I’ve got no news to give you at this point.

“There will be discussions going on at the moment [on Parrott], but unfortunately I can’t give you any information on what’s happening – who’s coming in, who’s going anywhere.

Millwall misfire.

According to Football Insider, Parrott’s loan move to Millwall has not turned out how Spurs had hoped with the Premier League side keen for the teenager to play as much first-team football as possible.

However, following injury troubles that prevented Parrott from making his debut until November 21, the Dubliner has struggled to make an impact.

Ipswich are keen to recruit a striker with Oli Hawkins and James Norwood both injured.

Mourinho’s advice to Parrott.

Back in March, Spurs boss Mourinho told Parrott to stop thinking he was too good to play for the club’s under-23 side.

“I told him before the game: ‘Every time you play with the kids of your age, you have to show your colleagues why you are the privileged one,’ said Mourinho.

“Because it was something he was not doing. Every time he was playing with the kids, he was playing with the mentality of, ‘I shouldn’t be here’ or, ‘I am too good to be here.’

“I had exactly the same words with Scott McTominay. He was not loved in his age group because he was not there with the right frame of mind. The moment we started changing that lots of things started changing for him.

“Troy cannot go there [the under‑age teams] with discontent, contempt. It is a process. So everything goes very, very well.

“But this is a world where lots of people don’t even know if Troy has long hair or short hair, or is blond or is dark. They don’t even know that and they speak about Troy, Troy, Troy.

“There was a guy behind me on the bench the other day: ‘Play Troy, play Troy.’ I don’t think he knows Troy.”

