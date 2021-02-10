Spurs boss Jose Mourinho speaks about Ireland defender Matt Doherty after recent struggles

Share and Enjoy !

Doherty is yet to find his best form since moving to Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has revealed he has spoken with Matt Doherty about the Irishman’s disappointing form since joining the club last summer.

Doherty moved to Spurs after a hugely impressive campaign for Wolves but has struggled under Mourinho with Serge Aurier often preferred at right-back.

The 29-year-old is expected to feature in Tottenham’s FA Cup clash at Everton on Wednesday night and Mourinho has reiterated his belief in the Dubliner.

Mourinho speaks about Matt Doherty.

“I was with SpursTV before I joined you and speaking about Pierre [Emile Hojbjerg],” said Mourinho.

“He is an example of a guy who arrived and immediately looks like a guy who was here his whole life and immediately making an impact.

“Not every player does that. Sometimes it’s a little more difficult. But we believe in [Matt], he believes in us, and we spoke about that a few days ago.

“He feels it was a great decision to move, he’s very happy to be here and admits he’s much better than what he’s showing.

“Again, confidence is very important and I believe that he’ll only improve. He’s a player that we trust.”

Mourinho added that out-of-favour playmaker Dele Alli is likely to play against Everton with the England international having failed to secure a move away from Spurs during the January transfer window.

‘Everything is normal with Alli’

Alli has not started a league match for Spurs since the opening day of the season but failed to land a loan move to Paris Saint-Germain, who are managed by former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

“It looks like you want to keep speaking about him but there’s nothing to speak about any more,” said Mourinho.

“It’s possible that he was distracted, it’s possible, yeah,” he said.

“It depends on the player’s mentality, how much the player is influenced by and follows the media and social media.

“I don’t know in his personal case, but I was expecting that this story is over and now it’s about him to work to be back to the team, to have minutes.

“When you are on the pitch, you have to show how good you are and how much you deserve to play. It’s very simple.

“So in this moment, everything is normal with him. He’s fit, he’s training. Probably he is selected tomorrow and on the bench and plays. If not, he’ll be working here to improve his condition. Everything is normal with him.”

